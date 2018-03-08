Global Rubber Molding Industry Outlook to 2023: Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Manufacturers

​Rubber Molding Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth and Trends Analysis 2018 Report provides Global Rubber Molding Market Information by Components (Hoses, Gaskets, Diaphragm, Bellows, Seals, and Weather-strips), by Types (Liquid Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, and Others), by Material (Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM), Natural Rubber (NR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Forecast to 2022.

Rubber Molding Key Players:

Continental AG, DANA Holding Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hutchinson Sa, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd., AB SKF, Freudenberg and Co. Kg, Trelleborg AB, and NOK Corporation.

Rubber Molding Market Highlights:

The key drivers for the growth of the rubber molding market are technological advancements, growing demand for lightweight materials, and increasing vehicle production. EPDM by material contributes highest to the overall growth of the market. The main reason for the adoption of EPDM material by automotive applications are its stability in high and low temperature, low electrical conductivity, and resistance to UV exposure & many chemicals. The global rubber molding market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 5.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Target Audience

Manufacturers of automotive Rubber moldings

Raw material suppliers

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Market Segmentation:

The rubber molding market has been segmented by Components (Hoses, Gaskets, Diaphragm, Bellows, Seals, and Weather-strips), by Types (Liquid Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, and Others), by Material (Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymer (EPDM), Natural Rubber (NR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

Study Objectives of Rubber Molding Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Rubber molding market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Rubber molding market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by components, types, material, vehicle type and region

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Rubber molding market

Regional Analysis of Rubber Molding Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the rubber molding market in the forecast period and is followed by Europe. China and India region has recently seen the increase in the demands for the automobiles, as the spending capability of the population is increasing. Economical and infrastructural growth in the Asian-Pacific region have boosted the growth of automobile market hence driving the market of rubber molding.

