Global Human Augmentation Market 2017 Consumption, Price, Demand, Revenue, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Human augmentation is usually used to denote technologies that enhance human efficiency or capability, that in some way add to the human body. Technological advancements in many areas of IT have directed to a greater variety of implants and other technologies that can be classed as human augmentation. Human augmentation may also be named human 2.0. Within the greater group of human augmentation technologies, some diverse classifications can be made. For example, there are devices and implants that contribute to more innovative sensory devices, such as cochlear implants. There are limb or orthotics devices that can improve motion or muscle capability. Different types of human augmentation may work with precise sorts of IT resources, such as big data assets among others.

The major factors driving the human augmentation market are technological advancements in the sensors market, development in the healthcare sector moving towards perfection and the strong and safe defence. Lack of skilled professionals & the high initial investment cost and legal, ethical, and the social concerns are the major factors that may hamper the growth of this human augmentation market in the near future. Technical developments and the high expenditure in the research and development are said to open up new opportunities for human augmentation market in future.

The technological advancements in the sensors in the human augmentation is anticipated to drive the Asia-Pacific market for human augmentation in the future years.

The major companies that provide human augmentation include V-Temia Inc., Google Inc., Braingate Company, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Vuzix Corporation , Magic Leap Inc., Raytheonn Company, Second Sight Medical Products. Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The global human augmentation market has been categorized into product, application, and regions. Based on the product the market has been segmented into wearable augmentation and in-Build augmentation. On the bases of application, the market is been categorized into medical, industrial, defence and others. Wearable augmentation is further categorized into eyewear, neckwear, wrist wear, footwear, body wear among others.

Geographically, the human augmentation market has been bifurcated into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Human Augmentation market size and forecast period for each region have been estimated from 2017 to 2023. Additionally the CAGR (%) for the forecasted period 2017 to 2023.

The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Brazil. The detailed analysis by product, applications and regions supports in evaluating the present scenario, growth prospects and the future scenario for the Human Augmentation market over the forecast period. Thus, the report delivers in-depth segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable perceptions.

