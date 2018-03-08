Electronics Research Reports recently published a report on “Global Home Video Game Consoles Market Professional Survey Report 2017”.
Introduction
This report studies Home Video Game Consoles in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Nintendo
Microsoft
Sony
Envizions
Mad Catz
Navidia
Sega
Atari
Hudson Soft/NEC
OUYA
By types, the market can be split into
Gamepads Controllers
Joystick Controllers
Motion Controllers
Other
By Application, the market can be split into
Adult
Chidren
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
