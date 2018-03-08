Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Projected to touch US$37.48 bn by the end of 2025

The electric vehicle charging station market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the electric vehicle charging station market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle charging station market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive electric vehicle charging station market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the electric vehicle charging station market’s growth.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Scope of the Report

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the w electric vehicle charging station market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market. Product definition and introduction chapter helps in understanding different technologies of electric vehicle charging station along with their applications which are included in the report.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Key Segments

The report segments the global electric vehicle charging station market on the basis of technology into level 1, level 2, and level 3. By end-use application, the market has been classified into government, public space and municipalities (parks and street), commercial office space, healthcare, retail, hospitality, residential, logistics and transportation (fleet services), education, and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the electric vehicle market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

On the basis of country, North American market is divided into The U.S., Canada and Mexico. Similarly, Europe market is divided into The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa covers the GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Similarly, South American region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the electric vehicle charging station and its components. Also, the report provides insights related to the policies and regulations according to the various geographical regions mentioned above. These policies and regulations are directly or indirectly influencing the electric vehicle charging station market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the electric vehicle charging station market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the electric vehicle charging station which explains the participants of the value chain.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

AeroVironment, Inc., Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., Delta Group, Eaton Plc, Enel Group, E-Station Pty Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., KYOCERA Corp., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nichicon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Schneider Electric SE, SemaConnect, Inc., Siemens AG, Signet Systems Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., Toyota Industries Corp. are some of the major players operating within the global electric vehicle charging station market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market

By Technology

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By End-use Application

Government

Public Space and Municipalities (Parks and Street)

Commercial Office Space

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Residential

Logistics and Transportation (Fleet Services)

Education

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australasia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

