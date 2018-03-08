Global Deception Technology Market Share

According to a new report, “Global Deception Technology Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Deception Technology Market is expected to reach $2,068.1 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2016 -2022.

The Solutions market dominated the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The Services market is expected attain a market size of $641.1 million by 2022.

The Professional Services market contributed the largest revenue share to Global Deception Technology Services Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

The Large Enterprises market registered the highest share in the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected attain a market size of $785.9 million by 2022.

The Network Security market dominated the Global Deception Technology Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The report highlights the adoption of Deception Technology, globally.Based on the Component, the Global Deception Technology Market is segmented into Solutions and Services segment. Based on the Category, the services market is bifurcated into Professional Services and Managed Servicessegment. The Professional Services Market Segment is segmented into Consulting, Training & Education, Design and System Integration and Support and Maintenance sub segments. Based on the Deception Stack, the market is segmented into Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security and Network Security.

The study also bifurcates the market according to the deployment mode as Cloud and On-premise segments. Based on the End User Organization size, the study segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. According to the application in various industry verticals the market is segmented into BFSI sector, Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and Others.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key companies profiled in the report includes Rapid7, Logrhythm, Trapx Security, Attivo Networks, Illusive Networks, Cymmetria, Guardicore, Allure Security Technology, TopSpin Security, Varmour and Smokescreen Technologies.

Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-deception-technology-market/

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Type, Source and Geography.

Global Deception Technology Market, by Component

Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Training & Education

Design and System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Global Deception Technology Market, by Deception Stack

Application Security

Data Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Global Deception Technology Market, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Deception Technology Market, by Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Deception Technology Market, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Energy and Utilities

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Global Deception Technology Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Company Profiles:

Rapid7

Logrhythm

Trapx Security

Attivo Networks

Illusive Networks

Cymmetria

Guardicore

Allure Security Technology

TopSpin Security

Varmour and

Smokescreen Technologies

