Global Aluminum Castings Market to Surpass US$ 40 Bn in Revenues by 2025

A new exhaustive research study titled “Aluminum Castings Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has recently been submitted to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report projects the global aluminum castings market to grow at over 5% CAGR and reach a valuation of over US$ 40 Bn by the end of 2025.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4250

According to the report, the global aluminum castings market continues to remain highly fragmented. A number of players are operating in the market, and only few account for significant revenue shares. A high number of players account for low single-digit shares, and the fierce competition in the market has led to reduction in profit margins.

The report offers a comprehensive overview and insight on all the key factors that are expected to shape demand for aluminum castings globally. The demand for aluminum castings in the automotive manufacturing is witnessing an increase, owing to a shift from steel to aluminum. The report projects greater adoption in automotive industry to create significant opportunities for aluminum casting manufacturers during the assessment period.

To provide key insights and detailed analysis of global aluminum castings market, the report divides the global market into various segments which are source, process, application and region. The source segment is further sub-segmented into primary, secondary and sand casting. On the basis of process segments, the global market is categorized into die casting, permanent mold casting and sand casting. By application, the market is divided into automotive (passenger cars and LCV, commercial vehicles and motor bikes) and non-automotive (industrial, infrastructure and others). By region, the global market is divided into key regions geographically which are North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middles East and Africa.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/aluminum-casting-market

According to the report, Asia Pacific’s dominance of the aluminum castings market continues unabated, and it is highly likely that the region will continue to account for the leading share of the market. China remains one of the largest producers and consumers of aluminum casting globally, whereas demand is growing at a brisk pace in India. China remains a leading export nation, however, recent protectionist policies in the west have raised concerns about the future of exports.

Some of the key companies profiled in the report are Alcast Technologies Ltd., Consolidated Metco Inc., Gibbs Die Casting Corp., Bodine Aluminum Inc., Endurance Technologies Ltd., Nemak, Eagle Aluminum Cast Products Inc., Arconic Inc., Dynacast International, Ryobi Ltd., Martinrea Honsel, Alcoa Corporation and Oslan Aluminum Castings.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4250

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/