Fluorosurfactant Market- Global Revenue, Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Fluorosurfactant Market:

The Global Fluorosurfactant Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 806.09 million by 2023 with CAGR of 9.8 % between 2018 and 2023.

Fluorosurfactants, (also fluorinated surfactants, perfluorinated alkylated substances or PFASs) are synthetic organofluorine chemical compounds that have multiple fluorine atoms. They can be polyfluorinated or fluorocarbon-based (perfluorinated). Some human-made fluorosurfactants, such as PFOS and PFOA, are persistent organic pollutants and are detected in humans and wildlife.

Fluorosurfactant has found in various applications such as inks, paints & coatings, polymers, adhesives, waxes, polishes, oilfields, electronics, and others. Increasing in demand of paint & coatings industry is likely to drive the fluorosurfactant market growth. The growing automotive, architecture, and consumer goods industries on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America has boosted the global fluorosurfactant market over the forecasted period.

The fluoropolymers market is driven due to various application and end user industry. It is used in various applications such as coatings, paint, tubing, additive, film solutions, and others. Which are highly used in numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others. In addition, growth of automotive and construction industry are the major industries for consumption of fluoropolymers. Furthermore, growing industry of electronics, and construction industry due to growing urbanization in various industry are adding the growth of fluoropolymers in forecasted period. Geographically, consumption of fluoropolymers is high in APAC region and is also likely to increase at a high growth rate as compared to other regions such as Europe, North America, and RoW.

Market Segmentation:

Global fluoropolymers market is segmented by type, applications, and end user industry, and region. On the basis of type the fluoropolymers market is divided by PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, THV, PEEK, and others (CTFE, HFP, PDD, etc.). Firstly, PTFE fluoropolymers (Polytetrafluoroethylene), which is an artificial fluoropolymer of tetrafluoroethylene, and has plentiful applications such as in aerospace and electrical industry. Basically, PTFE fluoropolymer is ideal in coating applications in kitchenware such as in non-stick frying pans and other cookware, because of its hydrophobic and possesses fairly high heat resistance features. This is the highly using type of fluoropolymer as compared to others. Furthermore, PVDF fluoropolymers (Polyvinylidene fluoride) which is an extremely non-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymers, and also recognized as polyvinylidene difluoride, formed by the polymerization of vinylidene difluoride. PVDF fluoropolymers used in applications when needed the highest purity, and resistance to acids, bases, and solvents. PVDF is generally used as insulation on electrical wires, because of its low weight, high chemical resistance, low thermal conductivity, flexibility, and heat resistance. PVDF fluoropolymers based coatings shield and improve several architectural applications such as Metal roofing and wall panel systems, and others. The next type of fluoropolymers is, FEP (fluorinated ethylene propylene) is a copolymer of hexafluoropropylene and tetrafluoroethylene. FEP is mainly used in electrical industry such as in coaxial cable, hookup wire, and technical gear.

Due to its extreme resistance to chemical, optical transparency, and flexibility, it is highly applicable in tubing applications. Furthermore, PFA is a perfluoroalkoxy copolymer resin available in pellet or powder forms, and offers superior resistance at high temperatures, excellent low-temperature toughness, and exceptional flame resistance, due to having these features it is highly used in hose, wire and cable insulation, sleeving, tubing, injection molded parts, and chemically resistant linings for bellows, valves, fittings, industrial film, pipes, pumps, and other fluid-handling components.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest market of fluoropolymers due to demand in various industry such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics in China region followed by Japan. Increasing demand for automotive industry in the China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global fluoropolymers market followed by increasing in the consumption of fluoropolymers market in North America region. In North America region, fluoropolymers market is mainly drive by automotive, electrical, construction and aerospace industry. In addition, the third largest market of fluoropolymers is Europe region due to large consumption in pharmaceutical, household, and automotive industry. Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of fluoropolymers market due to various application such as coatings, paint, tubing, additive, film solutions, and others.

Key Players:

