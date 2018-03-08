Fairfax Health Insurance Broker Discusses EPO Insurance in Northern VA

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) March 8, 2018 – Business Benefits Group, or BBG, has recently released content on EPO health insurance for residents in Northern Virginia. The Fairfax insurance broker goes into detail on what exactly an EPO is, how it works, what the benefits are, and how well will it work for you, among other things. They also compare them to different kinds of health insurance plans like HMO and PPO. With the new information on EPO health insurance, BBG hopes to educate their clients on its benefits and let them know what it is all about, as there had been much confusion about it in general.

EPO health insurance can be confusing if you do not know what it is. It is very similar to an Health Maintenance Organization, or HMO, in fact. Exclusive Provider Organization, or EPO, is a type of health insurance that where you are registered under a certain network of doctors and health specialists. Outside of this network, you are not covered by EPO health insurance. However, unlike HMOs who require a primary care physician and will need referrals from said primary care physician, EPOs do not need referrals from anyone and you are generally assured to be treated when you go see someone under an EPO’s network.

EPO health insurance generally has a lower rate than HMOs and Preferred Provider Organizations, or PPOs. They have lower monthly premiums, co-pays, and deductibles overall, which can be cheaper than HMOs and PPOs. However, the cost of finding health services outside of an EPO’s network might be more than an HMO or PPO’s fees. It depends on whether you yourself have nearby health specialists and doctors that are under the EPO’s network or not. In short, EPO health insurance generally covers you when in the network, but not for when out of the network.

