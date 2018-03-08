Cooling Tower Rental Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2018-2024

Study on Cooling Tower Rental Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cooling Tower Rental Market by type (dry, wet, and hybrid), by design (mechanical draft, and natural draft), by capacity (500 to 1000 Tons, Up to 500 Tons, 1000 to 1500 Tons, 1500 to 3000 Tons, and above 3000 Tons), by end-user (commercial, industrial) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Cooling Tower Rental over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global cooling tower rental market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global cooling tower rental market covers segments such as type, design, capacity, and end-user. The type segments include dry, wet, and hybrid. On the basis of design the global cooling tower rental market is categorized into mechanical draft, and natural draft. Furthermore, on the basis of capacity the cooling tower rental market is segmented as 500 to 1000 Tons, Up to 500 Tons, 1000 to 1500 Tons, 1500 to 3000 Tons, and above 3000 Tons. On the basis of end-user the cooling tower rental market, is segmented as commercial, and industrial. on the basis of industrial the global cooling tower rental market is categorized into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, construction, food & beverage, others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global cooling tower rental market such as, Caterpillar, Aggreko, Johnson Controls, SPX Corporation, Carrier Rental Systems, Sunbelt Rentals, Jacir, Cooling Tower Depot, Midwest Cooling Tower Services, and KTK Kühlturm.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global cooling tower rental market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of cooling tower rental market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the cooling tower rental market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cooling tower rental market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

