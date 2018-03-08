Chlorine Market to achieve a US$42.7 bn by the completion of 2022

A large number of players are present in the global chlorine market making it highly fragmented as well as competitive. Players within the market of chlorine are competing with each other based on their product offerings as well as the technology. The chlorine market majorly comprises pharmaceutical, service provider, and chemicals companies. Transparency Market Research (TMR) identifies leading players within the market and discusses them for the purpose of study. They are: Olin Corporation, Ercros S.A, BASF SE, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, PPG Industries, FMC Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, and Ineos Group Ltd.

According to Transparency Market Research, chlorine market will rise from US$31.1 bn in 2017 to be worth US$42.7 bn by 2022 end, expanding at a 6.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. On the basis of end use, it is estimated that the vinyl segment will lead in the coming years. As per TMR prediction, the segment is likely to generate a revenue of US$19.5 bn by 2022. On the basis of geography, it is estimated that Asia Pacific excluding Japan will generate the maximum revenue. By 2022, it is estimated that Asia Pacific excluding Japan market for chlorine will be worth US$23.0 bn. The second leading regional market for chlorine is expected to be North America and this region is estimated to be worth US$7.4 bn. Japan on the other hand is estimated to expand a healthy 6.1% CAGR. Europe will also witness a healthy growth and generate the revenue of US$1.2 bn during the forecast period.

chlorine marketOne of the important applications of chlorine, which is responsible for its high demand, is the use of liquid chlorine for bleaching in water treatment and paper and pulp industry. The demand for chlorine is also increasing from the pharmaceutical sector. This is because chlorine can help in the curing process in certain diseases such as diabetes, cancer, high cholesterol, and other diseases. Growing use of chlorine in medicines is estimated to create promising growth opportunities during the forecast period. The global chlorine market is driven by rising number of water treatment plants. The growing demand for polyvinyl chlorine (PVC) from the construction, packaging, and automobile sectors will also push the growth of the chlorine market worldwide.

