Broadcast Equipment Market by Type, Applications, Deployment, Trends & Demands – Global Forecast to 2023

Global Broadcast Equipment Market, By Application (Television, Radio, Direct Broadcasting Satellite, Cable Television), Product (Dish Antenna, Amplifier, Switch, Video Server), Technology (Analog Broadcasting, Digital Broadcasting) – Forecast till 2023

Market synopsis

Broadcasting is the sharing of media or files over a large audience. This broadcasting is done by electronic methods of mass communication. This widespread mass communication is generally done through radio, television or over the internet. The broadcast equipment includes various electronic components like transmitters, encoders, repeaters, and many more. The factor that drives the growth of the broadcast equipment market includes direct offering to consumers through OTT services and growing demand for media files over the internet. The broadcast companies use servers for data storage and to store files like audio, video in compressed form and are extracted at the receiver end. However, the growing demand for smartphones and high-speed broadband is somewhat restraining the growth of the Television and radio broadcasting.

Segmentation

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into radio, television, direct broadcasting satellite (DBS), cable television, and IPTV.

On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into dish antenna, amplifier, switches, video servers, encoders, transmitters and repeaters, and modulators.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into analog broadcasting and digital broadcasting.

Regional analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market of broadcast equipment due to the large presence of broadcasting companies located in countries like the U.S. and Canada. Also, the U.S. market has a strong hold over the Broadcast Equipment Market with the presence of satellite manufacturers and a wide media and entertainment industry.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a fast rate due to the rich presence of electronic component manufacturing enterprises constantly developing the technologies in the space of broadcast media. The countries like China, India, and Japan have a growing presence in media and entertainment industry with ever-expanding film industry. Also, the growing demand for consumers for high-quality videos and audio over television and radio is another factor driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players

Some of the prominent players in the broadcast equipment market include Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Evertz Microsystems, Ltd (Canada), Grass Valley (Canada), EVS Broadcast Equipment SA (Belgium), Harmonic Inc (U.S.), Clyde Broadcast (U.K), Sencore (U.S.), Acorde Technologies, S.A (Spain), AvL Technologies (U.S.), ETL Systems Ltd (U.K), Global Invacom Ltd (Singapore) among others.

The key players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development for cost-effective product portfolio. The broadcast equipment market also includes innovators implementing and developing new technologies for broadcast.

Intended Audience

• Broadcast Equipment Market services providers

• Electronic component manufacturers

• Telecom services providers

• Internet service providers

• Electrical equipment providers

• Project accounting solution providers

• Value-added resellers

• Research Firms

