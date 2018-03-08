B2B Info Champions to showcase its Superior Data Intelligence at The B2B Marketing Expo, London

B2B Info Champions is one of the Exhibitors at Europe’s leading marketing event, The B2B Marketing Expo, March 21 & 22, at ExCeL, London. The conference is set to witness 700 exhibitors and 500 seminars, celebrating developments driving the marketing ecosystem today.

B2B Info Champions is excited to exhibit its super data intelligence coupled with its exclusive data management platform, Ampliz. The platform is designed to help marketers streamline all multichannel marketing strategies, manage data efficiently and target markets accurately.

“We are looking forward to being involved in this vibrant event that brings the best of the marketing world today,” says Savinder Lefevre, Sales Director for UK and Europe. “It’s a great platform to gain insights and collaborate with businesses in the look-out to transform results with revolutionary marketing strategies that are driving the industry globally.”

Smart Insights’ B2B Marketing Expo London is Europe’s most anticipated marketing event for businesses globally. It’s a powerful platform where different verticals from the marketing sector come together to observe major market trends for the year and share valuable insights. With thousands of marketing stalwarts under one roof, the conference is set to create the future of the industry.

Visit B2B Info Champions at Booth No 1670 on March 21 & 22 for individual consultations focused on result-driven marketing solutions to discover greater business opportunities, attract the right customers and engage them effectively.

For any of your specific concerns, connect with us on info@b2bchampions.com