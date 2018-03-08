Avanse launches a special education loan offer on the occasion of Women’s Day

On the occasion of Women’s Day 2018, Avanse Financial Services (Avanse), one of India’s leading education finance company announces the launch of an exclusive education loan offer for girl students aspiring to pursue higher education and build a strong future. The benefits include 12 year term as against the available 10 year term, 25% discount on processing fee and a 1% reduction on Rate of Interest. The offer starts from March 8, 2018 and concludes on March 31, 2018.

Commenting on this initiative, Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “To commemorate Women’s Day, Avanse is glad to dedicate March 2018 towards fulfilling higher education aspirations of girl students. This offer includes discounts on processing fees, subsidized interest rates and longer repayment tenure and reinforces Avanse’s objective of making quality education affordable to deserving students.”

Avanse has always been committed towards making higher education accessible to girl students through attractive education financing products & services. Commenting on the purpose, Amit Gainda added, “We, at Avanse strongly believe that educated women lead to empowered families, stronger societies, a knowledgeable economy and ultimately, a prosperous nation. With active support from the government and society, the past few years have witnessed a significant increase in girls opting for higher education. Avanse’s exclusive benefits for women aim to empower academically inclined girls across India to pursue education in their preferred field in India or abroad.”

Avanse has been at the forefront of creating great value for students by offering features including 100% funding, funding beyond tuition fees (covering visa, travel and stay expenses), instant sanctions for select programs and universities and loans without any limit. The brand has also broken conventions and funded unconventional programs including fine arts, music and vocational programs. Aiming to emerge as a leader in Education Financing and Educational Infrastructure Financing, Avanse is expanding its reach across the country and seeks to fund a wider range of educational programs.

About Avanse Financial Services:

Avanse is India’s fastest growing education finance company that lends to students and to educational institutions. Avanse Financial Services Limited is the NBFC arm of Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt. Ltd. (WGC), and an associate company of DHFL, one of India’s leading housing finance companies. . Avanse is backed by the World Bank through the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which holds a 20% stake in the company.

Avanse Financial Services Limited is one of India’s fastest growing education finance company committed to facilitating and fulfilling academic dreams of talented young students. With its new age, flexible and tailored financial solutions, Avanse addresses higher education needs of the Indian youth enabling them to ‘Aspire without Boundaries’. With a workforce strength of over 200 employees across India, Avanse has funded over 10,000 students across 6000 courses in 1900 institutes across India and over 45 countries. Its Education Institution Loan business has funded over 130 institutions covering over 3 lakh students.

Avanse is led by Mr. Amit Gainda, an accomplished leader with over two decades of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Led by his strategic guidance and supported by an able team, Avanse is well poised to further strengthen its position in the education finance segment.

To know more about the company, visit: http://www.avanse.com/