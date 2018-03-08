Agrochemicals Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

Study on Agrochemicals Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Agrochemicals Market by type (fertilizers and pesticides. Similarly, the crop types include cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others), by crop type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Agrochemicals over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global agrochemicals market by type, crop type and region. The types include fertilizers and pesticides. Similarly, the crop types include cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of crop type the global agrochemicals market is categorized into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the largest market for agrochemical followed by North America and Europe whereas the per-hectare consumption of Agrochemicals is North America is highest among all regions.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global maltodextrin market such as, Agrium Inc., Bayer A.G., I. Du, Pont De Nemours & Company, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd, Mosaic Company, and Potash Corp. SAS. Inc., Sumitomo Chemical, BASF S.E., Dow Agrosciences LLC., Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Ltd., Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of agrochemicals globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of agrochemicals. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the agrochemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agrochemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

