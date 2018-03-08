Action Camera Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Market Scenario:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions and increasing popularity of social networking sites. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global Action Camera Market can be bifurcated as technology, distribution channel, end-users and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as Ultra HD action camera, Full HD action camera, HD action camera and SD action camera. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online sales and retail sales. Personal and professional are the applications covered under the study of Action Camera market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

The factors contributing to the growth of the action camera market are growing adoption of technology coupled with increasing social networking websites. Furthermore, factors such as increasing use of smart gadgets, and booming consumer electronics industry are expected to boost the growth of the action camera market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, increasing adoptions of smartphones having high-end camera is a factor hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global action camera market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The action camera market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global action camera market is expected to reach approximately USD 7.64 billion by the end of 2023 with 13.87% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Drift (U.S.),

Garmin (U.S.),

GoPro (U.S.),

iON (U.S.),

Rollei (Germany),

Sony (Japan),

TomTom (Netherlands),

Olympus (Japan)

Veho (England)

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Action Camera into technology, distribution channel, end-user and region.

By Technology:

Ultra HD action camera

Full HD action camera

HD action camera

SD action camera

By Distribution Channel:

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By End-users:

Personal

Professional

By Region:

North America:

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe:

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Intended Audience:

Operating system providers

Training center

Schools

Manufacturers

Software Developers

Sensor providers

