worldwide Engineering Software Market by Producers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

The Global Engineering Software Market, Market research report provided by QY Research Groups is the most detailed study about Engineering Software that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The market is segmented on the basis of Product and Application. The section provides beneficial knowledge about the segments of the report.

The major players in the market are

Autodesk, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Dassault Systemes, S.A.

IBM Corporation

Geometric Ltd.

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

SAP SE

Synopsys, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Ansys, Inc.

MSC Software Corporation

Aveva Group Plc

The Engineering Software market in terms of application is classified into

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management)

Depending on the Product the Engineering Software Market is classified into

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

The market is sectioned by prevailing regions such as

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

