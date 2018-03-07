VISHWAKARMA AWARD FOR AKHILESH SRIVASTAVA

Mr Akhilesh Srivastava, Chief General Manager (IT & Operations), NHAI, has been granted the Vishwakarma Award in “Public Officer” category. This program is organised by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) and is hosted in March every year. The CIDC is a joint set up by the Planning Commission, now Niti Aayog. The awards are inspired by the spirit of creation and construction of Lord Vishwakarma, the ruling deity of the construction industry and its practices.

The Annual ‘CIDC Vishwakarma Awards’ provide a perfect podium for encouraging, applauding and recognising the achievements of individuals and organisations. This platform is an embodiment of lauding the remarkable efforts that have set an extremely high benchmark in the industry by delivering better processes and the resulting outputs. These high standards contribute significantly towards nation building.

This awards ceremony is becoming an epitome for encouraging and motivating individuals as well as organizations to further raise their performance, and avoid any sort of complacency in the crucial projects that follow later in the financial year. The Indian Construction Industry is one of the focal points for the growth and development of the nation, hence it is vital that the deserving organisations and individuals are praised, and complimented formally.

Mr Akhilesh Srivastava is going to be bestowed with the “Achievement Award for Public Officer (Code-C)” in this grand event. His exemplary leadership in various major projects of the NHAI hasn’t gone unnoticed. The National Highways (NHs) of the nation is on the verge of a successful overhaul, and the Chief General Manager’s (CGM) presence and guidance has been reflected in the technologically advanced initiatives of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which are reaching the point of realization.

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, which is currently operational on majority of the NHs in India, is destined for major success in the foreseeable future. This system has aimed to eliminate manual toll collection in the country. ETC allows the payment of highway toll taxes via FASTags, the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled tags that ensure the deduction of due amounts automatically when crossing the NHs.

In the meantime, the NHAI has left no stone unturned in prioritising the integration of other equally important projects. Way Side Amenities (WSAs) project is a major part of this restructure. This macro focused initiative is reaching the stage of implementation. The primary objective of WSAs is to facilitate the commuters with restaurants, toilets, parking spaces and ensure that they get proper rest when travelling long distances. The CGM is one of the main orchestrators of these initiatives that are in line with the vision of “Digital India”.

There are various other projects such as Road Asset Management System (RAMS) and Incident Management System (IMS) that have been carried out under the supervision of Mr Srivastava, and deserve an honorable mention. The ‘CIDC Vishwakarma Award’ is a symbol of exemplary work in the construction industry, and Akhilesh Srivastava’s endeavours have been rightly awarded.