Utah Flooring & Design Offers a Lifetime Warranty & Accidental Damage Coverage

Utah Flooring & Design is pleased to announce they are offering a lifetime warranty and accidental damage coverage on their flooring. The coverage is available on their high-quality carpet, hardwood, laminate, linoleum and tile installations.

With more than 30 years of combined experience, the staff at Utah Flooring provides a vast array of flooring and design services to the areas around Salt Lake City. For more than three years, owners, Paul, Joe, and Jason, have given unmatched attention to detail and upholding the highest standards for custom floor installation for their clients. They know the quality of their work and thus offer their lifetime warranty and accidental damage coverage. The warranty extends and covers flooring installations. Dents, scratches, stretching or other damages outside of normal wear and tear that relate to the flooring installation are fully covered by the warranty.

Utah Flooring & Design also warrants all their installations are completed in a commercially responsible manner. Floor covering products are automatically covered by a warranty issued by the fiber company, the manufacturer or both entities. Manufacturer’s warranties and guarantees with flooring cover the materials for a minimum of 10 years. Utah Flooring & Design also carries a lifetime guarantee on carpet installations.

Individuals in the Salt Lake City area who are interested in purchasing high-quality flooring and the lifetime warranty and accidental damage coverage are encouraged to visit the Utah Flooring & Design website or to call 801-895-2115.

About Utah Flooring & Design: Utah Flooring & Design serves the Salt Lake City area. The owners have sold and installed high-quality flooring for a combined 16 years. They have been in the Salt Lake City region for about three years. They specialize in installing carpet, tile, linoleum, vinyl, hardwood, and laminate.