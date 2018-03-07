USTDA Supports Tata Power Delhi Distribution with Grant to Explore and Develop Opportunities in Areas of Renewable Energy and Distributed Energy Resources Solutions

New Delhi, Wednesday March 07, 2018: US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has extend its support to Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) with grant to explore and develop opportunities in the areas of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) such as integration of rooftop solar, energy storage systems, energy, active demand response and electric vehicles. The Grant Agreement was signed by Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power-DDL and Ms. Heather K. Lanigan, Country Manager, South Asia, USTDA on the sidelines of India Smart Grid Week 2018 in New Delhi. The move is in line with India-US collaboration on Smart Grid Development.

The grant, which is part of the second phase of technical assistance, will help Tata Power-DDL evaluate different combinations of distributed energy resources that it could implement to improve its electric grid. Tata Power-DDL and USTDA are working as long-time partners for implementation of new technologies in Power Distribution in India.

Tata Power-DDL and USTDA have selected Energy + Environmental Economics, Inc. (E3, San Francisco, CA), which carried out the first phase, to assess the costs benefits of the DERs and come up with an optimal set of solutions.

On signing the MoU, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director Tata Power-DDL said, “We have a very long association with USTDA to jointly develop business case for implementation of new technologies in Power Distribution in India. One more addition to this association is the present agreement with USTDA which will focus on optimal usage of Distributed Energy Resources( DER) so as to provide overall network and grid efficiency, grid stability and load optimisation by using more off the edge grid solutions. This will help the country to induct new technology and solutions towards penetration of renewable energy and DER solutions.”

Mr. Henry Steingass, USTDA’s Regional Director for South and Southeast Asia said, “USTDA is pleased to continue its decades-long engagement with Tata Power DDL on a project that will further modernize their electric grid, as well as find ways to integrate new, innovative technologies into its existing operations.”

Photo Caption: Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD, Tata Power-DDL and Ms. Heather K. Lanigan, Country Manager, South Asia, USTDA signing the Grant Agreement to Explore and Develop Opportunities in Areas of Renewable Energy and Distributed Energy Resources Solutions at the ISGW 2018.

About Tata Power-DDL

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited [Tata Power-DDL] is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi with the majority stake being held by Tata Power Company (51%). Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North & North West parts of Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million. The company started operations on July 1, 2002 post the unbundling of the erstwhile Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB). With a registered consumer base of 1.6 million and a peak load of around 1852 MW (recorded in June 2017), the company’s operations span across an area of 510 sq. kms. Tata Power-DDL has been the frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms in the capital city and is acknowledged for its consumer friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. AT&C loss is a measure of overall efficiency of the distribution business which is the difference between units input into the system and the units for which the payment is collected. Today, AT&C losses stand at 8.59% which is an unprecedented reduction of around 84% from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.

About USTDA

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority development projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project planning activities, pilot projects, and reverse trade missions while creating sustainable infrastructure and economic growth in partner countries.