The Center for Legal Studies Offers Law School Preparation Courses

[EVERGREEN, 03/07/2018] – The Center for Legal Studies offers legal studies courses in collaboration with colleges and universities in the country. It educates aspiring lawyers, legal nurse consultants, legal secretaries, and medical professional legal consultants, among others, and prepares them for brilliant legal careers.

The education company stands at the beginning of it all: it offers law school preparation courses that help law school applicants, the number of which spiked in 2018.

Increasing Number of Law School Applicants

After years of falling enrollment rates, interest in attending law school is on the rise once more, reports the Law School Admission Council (LSAC). As of mid-January, law school applications for the 2018-2019 admission cycle was 11 percent higher compared to the 2018-2017 cycle. Moreover, the LSAC administered 27.9 percent more LSATs in December 2017 than the same month last year.

The US News and World Report says that economic growth and politics have renewed the interest in law among young individuals. Moreover, they’re more optimistic toward their careers and more willing to invest in a legal education. The steep tuition discounts in law schools have encouraged more people to apply.

Preparing for Law School

The Center for Legal Studies gives aspiring lawyers a head start on their legal careers by offering a comprehensive law school preparation course. This program covers topics freshmen law students need to get through law school and make the most of their education.

This unique educational program walks students through the Socratic teaching method and the casebook method of instruction, which is used in almost all law schools. The program also covers an effective method of case briefing that they can use throughout their careers. It also covers taking notes effectively and creating course outlines that would help them ace the final exams.

With The Center for Legal Studies, freshman law students won’t just survive law school; they’ll also excel.

About The Center for Legal Studies

The Center for Legal Studies is a legal education company that provides various legal courses in partnership with more than a hundred colleges and universities. Its courses take different formats, such as live lectures, online classes, and DVDs. It aims to provide affordable and effective legal education.

