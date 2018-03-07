PDM University announces admissions in various UG and PG programs for 2018

March 07, 2018

PDM University located in the National Capital Region (NCR) at Bahadurgarh, Haryana announced the admission program for the session 2018-19. Applications have invited by the university for more than 125 Undergraduate and Post Graduate Programs which include Engineering, Agriculture, Management, Humanities, Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Commerce and many others

Mr. Chitresh Lather, CEO, PDM University, communicating with the media, March 1, said, “1st day of March has always been special for us, given the birth anniversary of Late. Sh. Prabhu Dayal Ji, whose blessings have been driving the PDM Group for the last 23 years”. PDM University is run by Prabhu Dayal Memorial Religious & Educational Association, which was established in the fond memory of Late. Sh. Prabhu Dayal Ji in the year 1995.”

Highlighting the recently introduced courses Mr. Lather said, “This year we are introducing some new courses namely Diploma in Pharmacy, B.Sc. (Hons.) in Horticulture and Bachelors & Masters in Physiotherapy”. On admissions at PDM University, he added, “We have seen an upward swing in the number of applications and intake with every passing year particularly in the areas of Life Sciences, Pharmacy, and Dental Sciences and hope to further enhance our strong areas and strengthen our less stronger areas”.

Talking about the commitments of the university towards the society, he added, “The university is endlessly evolving to meet the challenges and innovation of the future while maintaining a tradition of excellence, accessibility and community partnership. We are focusing a big time on strengthening our ties with the industry to provide windows that will allow students to make the best practical use of abilities they have developed at the university”.

The university also offers specialized courses in association with IBM, such as B.Tech in Big Data Analytics, B.Tech in Cloud Computing as well as BBA in association with IBM. Almost 90% of the courses offered at PDM University follow Choice Based Credit system.

Admission process: Students can start the application process online on the University website. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the respective tests conducted at the national level, scores achieved in the Class 12 examination and a personal interview.

Dates: The Last date of receiving applications is yet to be announced and will be displayed soon on the university website. The university admissions usually close by August 15.

Further details can be accessed from the university website www.pdm.ac.in