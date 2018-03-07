One Hundred Toll Plazas In India To Get All-Women Teams On March 8

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on 8th March will launch all-female toll-collection teams at several national highways in all States and Union Territories (UT) in India. The project is the Central government’s initiative to promote gender inclusiveness and increase the role and presence of women in the highways sector.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), in a statement to the Press, said that on 8th March, International Women’s Day, at least one Toll plaza in each State and UT would get one all-women team for invoicing motorists with the toll fee. The goal for International Women’s Day is to have at least 100 Toll plazas with such teams.

The scheme would be implemented at the rest of the Toll booths within the purview of the NHAI in the second quarter of 2018. The ministry added that the female team for toll collections would be deployed in day shifts.

The initiative also complements the Ministry of Women & Child Development’s women-empowerment program, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, which aims at creating an atmosphere conducive to gender equity in all societal spheres, including employment.

The rise in the number of women CEOs in the private sector has led to an increase in the demand for higher representation of women in the public sector. Taking this upward trend into account, the Union government, in an effort to increase the prominence of its female workforce, assigned the task of recruiting a fleet of all-female teams for toll invoicing to the autonomous highways agency.

The move will not only increase the representation of women and their percentage-share in the gross workforce of the public sector, but also make their presence a boon for the safety of their female colleagues and female highway commuters.

The NHAI has been at the helm of the Union government’s cluster initiative to modernise the highway sector, which includes projects such as Wayside Amenities (WSA), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), UAVs and LiDARs for project monitoring and construction, Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Road Asset Management System (RAMS), green highways, highway solar farms, and much more.

While these projects will help improve the overall roads and highways infrastructure, and provide commuters with safe halting points and world-class amenities, the introduction of the all-female workforce for tolling is an important step in the drive to modernise the sector itself.

The Central government and the NHAI’s new undertaking will also generate thousands of jobs for women in the sector and increase the overall employment rates in the country.

For more details visit – http://nhai.gov.in