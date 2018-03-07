Near Field Communication Market 2016 Global Key Players Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

NFC or Near Field Communication is a technology which allows two electronic devices containing NFC tags to exchange information by bringing them close. This technology is very popular with smartphones and tablets where can pair certain devices such as speakers and headphones through smartphone. As technology is growing and new communication methods are coming, Near Field Communication Market is also expected to witness very growth rate in the coming years. Growing application of NFC such as uses in payment gateway and authentication and security are some major factor driving the market of NFC. Global NFC market has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US High billion by the end of forecasted period.

Key players

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Broadcom Corporation (U.S.),

Samsung Semiconductors (South Korea),

Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.),

Austria Micro Systems (Austria),

ST Micro (Switzerland),

Texas Instruments (U.S.),

MStar Semi (Taiwan),

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Computers among others.

Segmentation by Type: Non-Auxiliary & Auxiliary.

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, Transpiration, Data Exchange, Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of NFC with the market share of high growth. Technology Advantage and presence of global players in North American countries are driving the market of NFC in this region. Growing application area’s such as contact less payment is also helping the market to grow. North America NFC market has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US High billion by the end of forecasted period. Europe holds second position in the market of NFC and has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market for the Near Field Communication market with the CAGR of High Growth. Heavy demand for smartphones and growing consumer electronics industry is giving fuel to the market. Increasing security proliferation in the BFSI industry is also driving the market of NFC. Asia Pacific near Field Communication market has been valued at US High billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US High billion by the end of forecasted period.

Flomio (U.S.) Some other players in this segment are- Blue Bite LLC, HID Global, Cellotape Smart Products, Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited, Thinfilm, Smartwhere, Smartrac among others.

Industry News

In September 2016, NXP Semiconductors announced that he is working with Xiaomi Inc. to develop secure tap-to-pay and contactless payment system in China.

In May NXP Semiconductors announced the partnership with PLI & Smartrac where Sumatra will be delivering several NFC related product to PLI (Plasticard-Locktech International).

Target Audience

BFSI

Security Provider Firms

Contactless Chip Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Manufactures

The report for Global Near Field Communication Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Near Field Communication Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Near Field Communication Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Near Field Communication market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by device, by type, by application and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Near Field Communication Market

