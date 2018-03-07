Meet the Man behind the Hileman Collection

Shopping for jewelry items for your own purpose is an adventure waiting to happen. Something about when you find a glorious ring sitting pretty on your hand. While it may be common to think about diamonds or even costume jewelry, when was the last time you put an Australian opal ring on that hand?

The Hileman Collection invites you to experience their inlaid opal rings on your hands. You may not want to ever take it off. There is something incredibly unique and mesmerizing about opals. The play of colors creates an intense impression with every turn of the gemstone.

The mastermind behind The Hileman Collection is Mark Hileman, who takes artistic craftsmanship to a whole new level. His jewelry designs are representative of his diverse artistic background. For over four decades, Mark has been evolving with opal designs, but keeping them focused on simplicity. He has sold collections to high-end department stores and galleries.

His whole philosophy revolves around his vision that whoever wears the jewelry transforms it. The Hileman Collection is a limited addition, with only a certain amount created each year.

The inlaid opal rings are of the very best quality and meant to become a timeless heirloom. The precision of artistic expression is unmatched as The Hileman Collection remains a much sought after design.

Browse the beautiful collection today at www.thehilemancollection.com.

