A well known Brazilian sweet that is definitely named right after Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes who was a renowned Air Force commander inside the forties. These rely on the condensed milk and chocolate mixture so beloved of numerous South American sweets.

1. Mix the chocolate and condensed milk in a double boiler or heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat. Add the butter and stir continuously.

2. Stir constantly for two to 3 minutes.

3. Pour the mixture onto a plate and enable to cool. When it is cool towards the touch, kind tiny balls along with your hands. Grease your hands somewhat to make the rolling method a lot easier.

4. Roll the balls inside the chocolate sprinkles.

5. Spot each ball into a small candy case. Or, just leave them as they’re.

6. Serve. They are excellent with afternoon tea or supper. They’re great coffee and tea accompaniments.