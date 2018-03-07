Hacks for Taking Kids on A Bleisure Trip

For those who have a family, especially the ones involving little kids, business travel can be exceptionally hard. Leaving the kid/s at home while you are traveling for business may make you feel guilty about not being able to spend quality time with your child. Even though bleisure travels with your kids have some benefits, they can get stressful. However, business and leisure trips, if done right, are a match made in heaven.

If you plan on taking your kid on a business cum leisure trip then fret no further. Although Online Travel Solution for Corporates ensure that your travel experience is pleasant, I did some research and weeded out some of the best hacks for traveling with kids.

1-Carry a personalized travel binder

Kids often get bored and restless during travel. In order to keep them occupied and entertained, just carry a self-made travel binder. Take a satchel and fill it with crayons, sharpies, colored pens, and erasers. Print out a few activity sheets and drawings for your kids. You can also put small-sized coloring and activity books in the binder. This portable travel binder is a blessing during long road trips or flights.

2-Carry a first aid kit

Kids, owing to their precociousness, are more susceptible to injuries. While you may be on a travel trip, keep in mind that danger never takes a vacation. It is always wise to carry a first aid kit while traveling, and more so when traveling with kids. You must carry basic child medication for fever, nausea, allergies, and pain. Additionally, you must keep band-aids, antiseptic cream, lotion, cotton swabs, alcohol wipes, petroleum jelly, and an instantly readable thermometer. You can use a zip pouch or a small box to store these items.

3-Pack some snacks and food items

Children often get cranky when they are hungry. To avoid hunger-related tantrums and meltdowns, carry some food items and snacks while traveling. If your kid is either allergic or a fussy and picky eater then make sure that you are carrying a sufficient amount of the food that they eat and are not allergic to. Ideal travel snacks for kids include granola bars, cereal truffles, fruits, nuts, and, crackers.

4-Give them some Screen Time

Screen time is an effective way to keep the kids engaged. You can give your kid the permission to indulge in technology for a significant amount of time. Ideally, screen time of about an hour per day is recommended. Since spending too much time electronic devices is bad for kids, you can make it fun and educational by downloading apps and movies regarding your travel destination. Setting strict rules and boundaries is advisable for parents whose kids are tech addicts.

Selecting the best Corporate Travel Portal and using the Online Booking Engine for Corporates and Enterprises can help you in finding a room best suited for bleisure travel with kids.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12695813-hacks-for-taking-kids-on-bleisure-trip.html