Global Vegetable Puree Market 2018 | Industry Trends, Segments, Landscape, Company Profiles and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

When any vegetable is ground, pressed, blended, or sieved to a consistency of a creamy paste or liquid, it is termed as a vegetable puree. It is rich in nutrition and has low sugar content. Owing to these attributes, vegetable puree has gained acceptance in various industries such as baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Moreover, some patients diagnosed with specified medical conditions are required to depend on puree diet which is increasing the demand for vegetable puree market.

Vegetable puree market is gaining tremendous growth with increasing usage in the baby food industry. Busy work life along with increasing working population is influencing the couples to depend upon healthy baby foods available in the market for their kids. The high nutritional content in the vegetable puree is majorly driving the growth of the market.

Increasing consumption of vegetable puree in smoothies and other beverages is also contributing to the growth of vegetable puree market. Moreover, increasing demand for veggie soups is boosting the growth of the market. Growing trend of organic food among the health-conscious population is expected to surge the organic vegetable puree market. Moreover, wide variety available in vegetable puree has increased the scope of the market in the coming years. However, vegetable puree looks and tastes unappealing which hampers the growth of the market.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5493

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global vegetable puree market are SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients (The Netherlands), Dohler GmbH (Germany), Baby Gourmet Foods Inc. (Canada), Tree top Inc. (U.S.), Kerr concentrates (U.S.), Kagome Co. Ltd (Japan), Encore Fruit Marketing, Inc. (U.S.), ITC (India)

Key Findings:

Blend of mixed vegetables is gaining high popularity in infant formula market

Broccoli and butternut squash are gaining acceptance majorly in soup products

Segments:

On the basis of type, vegetable puree is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is gaining high acceptance among the population owing to increasing awareness regarding organic products and their associated health benefits. The organic segment is estimated to surge the growth of vegetable puree market over the forecast period.

Based on the vegetable, vegetable puree market is segmented into carrots, beets, pumpkins, peas, spinach, and others. Among them, the carrot is witnessed to be holding the major market share owing to its increasing application in baby food and healthy beverages. Moreover, pumpkins and spinach are anticipated to be growing at a substantial rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, vegetable puree market is segmented into baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the baby nutrition segment is dominating the market followed by beverages. Growing application of vegetable puree in smoothies, soup, and other functional beverages is contributing to the growth of beverage segment.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vegetable-puree-market-5493

Regional Analysis:

The global vegetable puree market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market followed by Europe. Growing demand for soups with the nutritional value of vegetable puree in Europe is driving the growth of vegetable puree market in this region. In Asia Pacific, India, China, Japan, and Australia are the major contributors to vegetable puree market. Changing consumption pattern and high inclination towards organic vegetable intake is growing the vegetable puree market in this region.

North America is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period with growing health-conscious population. The U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of vegetable puree market in North America. Increasing product range and high focus on marketing by the key players are expected to grow the vegetable puree market in the rest of the world.