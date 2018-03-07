Global Sports Apparel Market Size

According to a new report, “Global Sports Apparel Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Sports Apparel Market is expected to reach $202 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2016 -2022.
The Asia Pacific market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to attain a market size of $44,644.6 million by 2022. However, North America market is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.9% during 2016-2022.
The Men market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The Retail market dominated the Global Sports Apparel Market in 2015, and would reach a market size of $118,176.9 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The report highlights the adoption of Sports Apparel, globally. Based on the End User, the Global Sports Apparel Market is segmented into Men, Women and Children segment. Based on the Mode of Sale, the market is bifurcated into Retail and Online segment. According to the Retail type, the market is segmented into Supermarket, Brand Outlets and Discount Stores segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key companies profiled in the report includes Under Armour, Inc., Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Fila, Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, and Columbia Sportswear Company
Full report :- https://kbvresearch.com/global-sports-apparel-market/
Research Scope
The market is segmented based on End User, Mode of Sale, Retail Type and Geography.
Global Sports Apparel Market, by End User
Men
Women
Children
Global Sports Apparel Market, by Mode of Sale
Retail
Online
Global Sports Apparel Market, by Retail Type
Supermarket
Brand Outlets
Discount Stores
Global Sports Apparel Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles:
Under Armour, Inc.
Adidas AG, Nike, Inc.
Puma,
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Umbro
Fila
Lululemon Athletica Incorporation
New Balance Athletic Shoe
Columbia Sportswear Company
