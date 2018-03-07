Global Robot Operating System Market Projected to Touch US$359.18 mn by 2025

This report provides an analysis of the global Robot operating system market for the period of 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. Data for 2015 is provided as historical information. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Robot Operating System Market for the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Robot operating system is middleware, a collection of software framework and toolset upon which robotics system can be developed or constructed. It is a collection of software libraries and tools used by roboticists to develop various application. ROS uses OS’s process management system, file system, user interface and programming utilities. The most used operating system is Linux followed by MAC OS X and now even windows are compatible for this platform. Operating system or middleware designed to create a desired robot for the required operation. Companies operating in this market are involved in continuous customization and alteration in the software codes to make the most effective robots for the industry verticals.

The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. The report also provides analysis and key market indicators for the Robot operating system market. The Robot operating system market for water & wastewater management data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different economic, technological and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.

Global Robot Operating System Market: Segmentation

The global Robot operating system market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type the global ROS is bifurcated into commercial and industrial robots. By commercial, the global Robot operating system market is further cross-segmented into stationary and portable. The market for industrial segment is further cross segmented into SCARA, articulated, Cartesian, linear and others.

Further the application segmentation includes commercial and industrial. The commercial segment is further divided into healthcare, hospitality, retail, agriculture and farming and others. Whilst, the market for industrial segment is further cross-segmented into automotive, electronics, information technology, food and packaging, rubber and plastic, logistics and warehousing and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across all geographies, along with qualitative analysis for key market indicators supplementing the growth of Robot operating system market during the forecast period.

Global Robot Operating System Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the Robot operating system market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.

Some of the major players in global Robot operating system market are ABB Group, Omron Adept Technologies Inc, Clearpath Robotics, Cyberbotics Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, Husarion Inc, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Rethink Robotics, Stanley Innovation, and Yaskawa Motoman. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Robot Operating System Market, by Type

Commercial

Stationary

Portable

Industrial

SCARA

Articulated

Cartesian

Linear

Others

Global Robot Operating System Market, by Application

Commercial

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail

Agriculture and farming

Others

Industrial

Automotive

Electronics

Information Technology

Food and Packaging

Rubber and Plastics

Logistics and Warehousing

Others

Global Robot Operating System Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

