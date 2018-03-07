Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Expected To Observer Major Growth By 2025

QY Research render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2025. QY Research Groups released a detailed assessment of trends in Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market. The research report includes diverse topics like total market size, key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, key players etc. We have also covered key market updates, the impact of regulations and technological updates

This study provides insights about the Platform as a Service (PaaS) in regards to its uses and benefits. We at QY Research Groups provide updated information that is beneficial in decision making regarding business investments.

The regions encompassed by this study are

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

In terms of type the market is segmented into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Application the market covers

Large scale enterprise

Medium scale enterprise

Small scale enterprise

The top participants in the market are

ActiveState Software Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

SAP SE

EMC Corporation

Software AG

VMware Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Table of Contents:

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Public Cloud

1.3.2 Private Cloud

1.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

1.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Large scale enterprise

1.4.2 Medium scale enterprise

1.4.3 Small scale enterprise

2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ActiveState Software Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Salesforce.com, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Google, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Microsoft Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 IBM Corporation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Oracle Corporation

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Red Hat, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 SAP SE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 EMC Corporation

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Software AG

3.12 VMware Inc.

3.13 AT&T Inc.

…

