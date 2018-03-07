Global Parking Meter Market Projected to Touch US$16,454.1 mn by 2025

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Parking Meter Market”

This report aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global parking meter market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2017 to 2025. With fast changing technology use in various applications and rising adoption of this technology for parking solution, the parking meter market is expected to experience high growth in the coming years. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the market worldwide include the intensifying traffic congestion, increased technological investments in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, high demand for parking meters from parks and advent of customized solutions in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The impact of these and other macro-micro economic factors has been analyzed while developing the market growth models.

This report on the global parking meter market provides a detailed analysis of parking meter solutions used for different applications by end-users depending upon their needs. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities. Using these factors, the study identifies various trends prominent in the industry which are expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. It includes a comprehensive coverage of the underlying economic and technological factors influencing the parking meter market growth. It provides the competitive landscape of key players in the parking meter market in order to highlight the competition scenario. The report also provides a detailed competitive analysis of the key players in the market and identifies various business strategies adopted by them. The study explains the penetration within each market segment across various geographies, and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market as a whole.

Global Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

The global parking meter market is analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of technology, parking mode, application and geography. Based on technology, the market is classified into parking meter (single space) and parking kiosks (multi space). This segment considers revenue generated from single space parking meters as well as multi space parking meters (parking kiosks). Based on parking mode, the market is categorized into pay & display, plate, space and others. In terms of application, parking meter market can be segmented into government institutions, hospitals, parks, transit systems, malls & stadiums and others (institutions, residential etc.). Geographically, the global market for parking meter has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The study also includes market estimates for major countries/regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and India. The analysis by component, end-user and regions helps in evaluating the present scenario and growth prospects of the parking meter market over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the market and classifies it into various industries, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Parking Meter Market: Competitive Landscape

The report concludes company profiles of major players in the industrial internet of things market on the basis of various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and segment presence. Some of the major players in the global parking meter market with the significant developments are Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others (Institutions, Residential etc.)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

