Global Outbound Telemarketing Market Expected to Reach US$ 8.84 Bn by 2025

Recently a new research report titled “Outbound Telemarketing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” has been submitted to the database of “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)” that focuses on the historical trends of the global outbound telemarketing market and forecasts future prospects from 2017 to 2025. According to the report, the global outbound telemarketing market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 8.84 Bn, growing at 3.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4239

According to the report, advances in digital communications have led to waning interest in outbound telemarketing. The negative perception associated with cold calling have further dented investments in outbound telemarketing. Organizations around the world are shifting to digital platforms such as apps and social media profiles to establish leads and promote their products and services. Due to these factors, the adoption of outbound telemarketing is likely to witness a decline during the assessment period.

Although shift to digital platforms has hurt the interests of outbound telemarketers, adoption is still significant in developing countries, where there is still a large section of population without internet connectivity and smartphones. Further, small and medium scale businesses still rely on outbound telemarketing for business development. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the market during the assessment period.

The global market of outbound telemarketing has been divided into various segments and sub-segments for detailed insight and these segments are type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is sub-segmented into business to business and business to consumer. Basis application segment, the market is categorized into consumer goods & retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, government, consulting (education, job etc.) and others (manufacturing, life sciences, healthcare etc.). Geographically, the global market is divided into key regions that are North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Read the Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/outbound-telemarketing-market

By application type, IT and telecom are likely to be the leading industries, whereas adoption is projected to remain steady in the BFSI segment. Asia Pacific has traditionally remained a lucrative region for outbound telemarketing, with China and India among the major markets. The use of outbound telemarketing continues to remain high in Asia Pacific as a significant percentage of population is yet to gain access to smartphones and internet connectivity.

The report also offers detailed analysis on the product and business strategy of the leading players in the market. Some of the key players profiled in the report are TeleTech Holdings, Inc., Concentrix Corporation, Arvato AG, Teleperformance Group, Inc, MarketMakers Inc. Ltd, Atento S.A., Alorica Inc., MarketOne International LLP, Convergys Corporation and OnBrand24, Inc.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert at: https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4239

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/