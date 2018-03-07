Global Neural Networks Software Market to reach a market size of $29.2 bn by 2022

According to a new report Global Neural Network Softwares Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Neural Networks Software Market is expected to attain a market size of $29.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.

The Analytical Software market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 30.6 % during the forecast period. The Optimization Software market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Data Mining & Archiving market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 31.2% during (2016 – 2022).

The BFSI market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 29.6 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Healthcare & Life Sciences market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 29.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Neural Network Software Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 30.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Neural Networkhave been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Qualcomm Incorporated and Intel Corporation

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-neural-networks-software-market/

Research Scope

Global Neural Networks Software Market By Type

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Genetic Algorithm

Simulated Annealing

Data Mining & Archiving

Visualization Software

Global Neural Networks Software Market By Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Media

Retail & Ecommerce

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Global Neural Networks Software Market By Geography

North America Neural Networks Software Market

U.S Neural Networks Software Market

Canada Neural Networks Software Market

Mexico Neural Networks Software Market

Rest of North America Neural Networks Software Market

Europe Neural Networks Software Market

Germany Neural Networks Software Market

U.K Neural Networks Software Market

France Neural Networks Software Market

Russia Neural Networks Software Market

Spain Neural Networks Software Market

Italy Neural Networks Software Market

Rest of Europe Neural Networks Software Market

Asia-Pacific Neural Networks Software Market

China Neural Networks Software Market

Japan Neural Networks Software Market

India Neural Networks Software Market

South Korea Neural Networks Software Market

Singapore Neural Networks Software Market

Malaysia Neural Networks Software Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Neural Networks Software Market

LAMEA Neural Networks Software Market

Brazil Neural Networks Software Market

Argentina Neural Networks Software Market

UAE Neural Networks Software Market

Saudi Arabia Neural Networks Software Market

South Africa Neural Networks Software Market

Nigeria Neural Networks Software Market

Rest of LAMEA Neural Networks Software Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

