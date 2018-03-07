Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Analysis & Future Industry Growth 2018

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device Market Research Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report on the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market covers all major factors such as growth drivers, leading segments, market size estimates, and technological advancements for the 2018-2025 forecast period. These factors hold significance for a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market presented at length in this report.

This compilation comprises all vital elements related to the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market throwing light on the market’s expansion scope. The analysis presented here serves as a crucial tool for market stakeholders to formulate business strategies for informed decision making. A concise and meticulous presentation of the report allows reading comprehensibility for users.

In 2016, the global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device (ESWT) devices sales was 6048 units, and it is predicted to reach 9201 units in 2022; while the global ESWT devices revenue was 88.1 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 123.4 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2016 and 2022.

The global ESWT devices market is dominated by few players from Switzerland, UK, Germany and United States, like Chattanooga(DJO), BTL from UK, Storz Medical and EMS Electro Medical Systems from Switzerland, while MTS Medical, Zimmer MedizinSysteme and Likamed GmbH from Germany. There are several middle and small size players from Korea, Turkey, Belgium and China, like Gymna from Belgium, HANIL-TM, HnT Medical and Urontech from Korea, Inceler Medikal from Turkey, while Wikkon, Longest, Xiangyu Medical and Shengchang Medical from China. The key technology is in the hand of the top players, some Chinese players import the key critical components and assembled in China, lack of key technologies, high costs, low price, low-quality and full of competition.

A holistic and detailed analysis of the global market for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device presented have been derived using standard analytical tools and proven research methodologies. Thus, the compilation serves to offer a great overview of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market over the aforementioned forecast period. Included in the report is a section on industry statutes and industry policies that are in the purview of the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market. A glance into recent industry news is also included herein.

The market overview section discusses cost structures, demand-supply logistics, and import-export behavior in order to present market size estimations and revenue projections. The report on the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market serves as a creditable tool for companies seeking entry into this market. Past performance and current behavior of key segments that have been discussed at length help to gauge the most promising segments and to gauge the overall market attractiveness.

In matters of competition, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Device market has been examined at length. Key market players have been identified along with a detailed competitive profile of each of them.

