Global Biologic Drugs Market Report 2018 Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Report

Table of Contents

Global Biologic Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Biologic Drugs

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Biologic Drugs

1.1.1 Definition of Biologic Drugs

1.1.2 Specifications of Biologic Drugs

1.2 Classification of Biologic Drugs

1.2.1 Humira

1.2.2 Remicade

1.2.3 Rituxan

1.2.4 Enbrel

1.2.5 Lantus

1.2.6 Avastin

1.2.7 Herceptin

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Applications of Biologic Drugs

1.3.1 Diabetes

1.3.2 Inflammation

1.3.3 Auto-Immune Diseases

1.3.4 Blood Diseases

1.3.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biologic Drugs

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Biologic Drugs

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biologic Drugs

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Biologic Drugs

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Biologic Drugs

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Biologic Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Biologic Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Biologic Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Biologic Drugs Major Manufacturers in 2017

4 Global Biologic Drugs Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018E Global Biologic Drugs Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2017 Biologic Drugs Capacity Analysis (Company Segment)

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2013-2018E Global Biologic Drugs Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales Analysis (Company Segment)

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2013-2018E Global Biologic Drugs Sales Price

4.4.2 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment)

5 Biologic Drugs Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

5.2 China Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.2.1 China Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

5.6 India Biologic Drugs Market Analysis

5.6.1 India Biologic Drugs Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2017 Biologic Drugs Market Share Analysis

6 Global 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Sales by Type

6.2 Different Types of Biologic Drugs Product Interview Price Analysis

6.3 Different Types of Biologic Drugs Product Driving Factors Analysis

6.3.1 Humira of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.2 Remicade of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.3 Rituxan of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.4 Enbrel of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.5 Lantus of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.6 Avastin of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.7 Herceptin of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

6.3.8 Others of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7 Global 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global 2013-2018E Biologic Drugs Consumption by Application

7.2 Different Application of Biologic Drugs Product Interview Price Analysis

7.3 Different Application of Biologic Drugs Product Driving Factors Analysis

7.3.1 Diabetes of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.2 Inflammation of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.3 Auto-Immune Diseases of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.4 Blood Diseases of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.5 Cardiovascular Diseases of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

7.3.6 Others of Biologic Drugs Growth Driving Factor Analysis

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Biologic Drugs

8.1 Roche

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Roche 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Roche 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Abbott Laboratories

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Abbott Laboratories 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Abbott Laboratories 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Johnson & Johnson

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Johnson & Johnson 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Johnson & Johnson 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Merck & Co.

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Merck & Co. 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Merck & Co. 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Pfizer

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Pfizer 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Pfizer 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 Amgen

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 Amgen 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 Amgen 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 Sanofi

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 Sanofi 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 Sanofi 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 Novartis

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 Novartis 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 Novartis 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Eli Lilly

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Eli Lilly 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Eli Lilly 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 Amgen

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 Amgen 2017 Biologic Drugs Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 Amgen 2017 Biologic Drugs Business Region Distribution Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Biologic Drugs Market

9.1 Global Biologic Drugs Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast

9.1.2 Global 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Sales Price Forecast

9.2 Biologic Drugs Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.2.2 China 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.2.3 Europe 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.2.4 Southeast Asia 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.2.5 Japan 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.2.6 India 2018-2025 Biologic Drugs Consumption Forecast

9.3 Biologic Drugs Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Biologic Drugs Market Trend (Application)

10 Biologic Drugs Marketing Type Analysis

10.1 Biologic Drugs Regional Marketing Type Analysis

10.2 Biologic Drugs International Trade Type Analysis

10.3 Traders or Distributors with Contact Information of Biologic Drugs by Region

10.4 Biologic Drugs Supply Chain Analysis

11 Consumers Analysis of Biologic Drugs

11.1 Consumer 1 Analysis

11.2 Consumer 2 Analysis

11.3 Consumer 3 Analysis

11.4 Consumer 4 Analysis

12 Conclusion of the Global Biologic Drugs Market Professional Survey Report 2017

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

