Global Arthroscopic Shaver Market: APEJ and Latin America Among the Fastest Growing Markets

A new insightful study titled “Global Market Study on Arthroscopic Shaver: Europe to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Arthroscopic Shaver during 2017 – 2026” has been added to the repository of “Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE)”. The report projects the global arthroscopic shavers market to grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2026-end, and rake in US$ 600 Mn in revenues.

According to the report, the demand for arthroscopic shavers is likely to be driven by a range of broader and industry-specific factors. The report offers detailed insights on the key factors that are driving the demand for arthroscopic shavers during the assessment period. According to the report, demand for arthroscopic shavers is likely to grow on account of rising preference for minimally invasive procedures among geriatric population.

The increasing prevalence of shoulder and knee degenerative disorders, combined with advancement in arthroscopic shavers is one of the key factors that is driving the growth of the market. Patients and healthcare providers are looking for shorter hospital stays, along with shorter recovery times, and arthroscopic shavers have proven to be beneficial in addressing these.

For in-depth analysis, the report has divided the global arthroscopic shaver market into various segments and these segments are end user, product type, application and region. The end user segment is further sub-segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Basis product type segment, the global market is divided into control system, accessories and shaver handpieces. The application segment is categorized into hip repair, shoulder repair, knee repair and others. Region wise, the global market is divided into key regions that are North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa.

According to the report, North America and Europe are likely to be the leading markets for arthroscopic shavers during the assessment period. The demand for arthroscopic shavers in North America is led by the US, whereas demand in concentrated in EU5 in Europe. The report projects these two regions to create significant growth opportunities for manufacturers during the assessment period.

In addition to North America and Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are the other key markets for arthroscopic shavers. These two markets can be classified as emerging markets on account of rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report are Arthrex Inc, CONMED Corporation¸ Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc., Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.¸ Johnson & Johnson, De Soutter Medical Limited¸Richard Wolf GmbH and Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg.

