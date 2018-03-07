Global AI in Telecommunication Market (2018-2025) sizes and predictions for growth

MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global AI in Telecommunication Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the AI in Telecommunication and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.
This report studies the global AI in Telecommunication market, analyzes and researches the AI in Telecommunication development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
Microsoft
Intel
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Nuance Communications
Sentient Technologies
H2O.ai
Infosys
Salesforce
Nvidia
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Market segment by Application, AI in Telecommunication can be split into
Customer Analytics
Network Security
Network Optimization
Self-Diagnostics
Virtual Assistance
Others
Table of Contents
Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of AI in Telecommunication
1.1 AI in Telecommunication Market Overview
1.1.1 AI in Telecommunication Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 AI in Telecommunication Market by Type
1.3.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
1.3.2 Natural Language Processing
1.4 AI in Telecommunication Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Customer Analytics
1.4.2 Network Security
1.4.3 Network Optimization
1.4.4 Self-Diagnostics
1.4.5 Virtual Assistance
1.4.6 Others
2 Global AI in Telecommunication Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 AI in Telecommunication Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Microsoft
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Intel
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Google
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 AT&T
