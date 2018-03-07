Future of Emulsion Polymers Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The latest report on Emulsion Polymers Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Emulsion Polymers Market by monomers (styrene and butadiene) and water, by end-users(paper & paperboard, adhesives, textile & non-woven, paints & coatings) Volatile Organic CompoundVinyl Acetate in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Emulsion Polymers Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Global emulsion polymer market is pacing up due to high demand for paints & coatings in the building & construction and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Vietnam are in the developing phase, growth in industries has escalated demand for emulsion polymers. On the other hand, unstable prices and stringent government regulations associated with raw materials such as butadiene, styrene and urethane are some of the restraints for the market growth. However, awareness and production of bio-based emulsion polymers and use of water-borne acrylic dispersion is likely to serve opportunities for the emulsion polymer market growth in coming future.

Geographic Coverage:

Emulsion polymers market is fragmented and geographically it is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the world amongst which APAC followed by North America is the largest market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K., France and Italy dominated demand for emulsion polymers in recent past. However, Eastern Europe and Russia markets are expected to grow in next few years. Due to rise in industrialization Middle East and Africa regions are projected as one of the most lucrative emulsion polymer markets in near future.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in reports include global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG

