Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Recognize Robert Cuevas on 35 Year Anniversary

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) March 7, 2018 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated Robert Cuevas for his 35th anniversary of service.

Mr. Cuevas was hired in 1982, in the Maintenance Department at Future Electronics’ corporate headquarters in Montreal. In 1992, he was promoted to the position of Warehouse Group Leader. In 1995, he took on the role of Records Department Leader, and in 2001, was appointed as Mail Room Supervisor. He was promoted again in 2006, and was named Special Projects Supervisor for Strategic Planning, and in 2008 was promoted to his current position of Project Coordinator in Facility Services.

On his experience at Future Electronics, Mr. Cuevas said, “35 years goes by so fast. I started my career with Future Electronics November of 1982 in the Montreal warehouse, when I was married with two daughters. Over the years, Future allowed me to work in a variety of areas. There were regular department meetings with Robert Miller, who highlighted our successes and provided advice on areas where we could improve. I think back on those days with great respect for Mr. Miller, who took the time to help me improve in my job.”

Cuevas continued, “I have worked with many amazing people over the years and have a lifetime of memories. After 35 years, I am still married to the same wonderful wife and we now have four daughters. I thank Mr. Miller for allowing me to be part of the Future family, building my career in Facilities Management, and enabling me to take care of my family.”

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques and celebratory events.

