Function as a Service Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2023

Market Scenario

Function as a service provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage application functionalities without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app. It is a category of cloud computing services that offers server less architecture.

Major forces driving the growth of function as a service market are maturity of hosted services and a gradual shift to server less architecture. Other factors responsible for driving the growth of function as a service market are agility and scalability.

The Function as a Service Market has been segmented on the basis of user type, service type, application, deployment and vertical. The application segment is further bifurcated into web based and mobile application and research and academic application. Out of which, the web based and mobile applications segment is expected to hold the largest market share while the research and academic applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to the easy deployment solutions and hence offers performance optimization.

The global Function as a Service Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 12 Billion by 2023, at 30% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3324

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of function as a service market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in function as a service market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing investments in cloud based solutions in that region.

Key Players

The prominent players in function as a service market are – IBM (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (India), Rogue Wave Software Inc. (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Fiorano Software & Affiliates (U.S.), among others.

Study Objectives of Function as a Service Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the function as a service market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of user type, service type, application, deployment and vertical.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for function as a service

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the function as a service

Segments:

Function as a service market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By User Type

Operator Centric

Developer Centric

By Service Type

Automation & Integration

Microservice Monitoring & Management Services

API Management Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Training & Consulting

Others

By Application

Web Based & Mobile Application

Research & Academic Application

Others

By Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/function-service-market-3324

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Software providers

Cloud Service providers

Professional Service providers

Solution providers

Integration service providers

Application development platform providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY USER TYPE, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 18

TABLE 2 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 20

TABLE 3 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICES, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 23

TABLE 4 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 25

TABLE 5 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY VERTICALS, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 27

TABLE 6 GLOBAL FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 31

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY COUNTRY,2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 33

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY USER TYPE, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 34

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 35

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY SERVICES,2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 36

TABLE 11 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY APPLICATION, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 37

TABLE 12 NORTH AMERICA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET BY VERTICALS, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 38

TABLE 13 U.S. FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY USER TYPE, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 39

TABLE 14 U.S. FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 39

TABLE 15 U.S. FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICES, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 40

TABLE 16 U.S. FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 41

TABLE 17 U.S. FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY VERTICALS, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 42

TABLE 18 CANADA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY USER TYPE, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 43

TABLE 19 CANADA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 43

TABLE 20 CANADA FUNCTION AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SERVICES, 2017-2023 (USD MILLION) 44

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com