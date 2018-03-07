eVantage360 Global Launch Tour to feature Rhonda Okamoto, Ambassador in Pennsylvania & New Jersey

eVantage360 is a Community Of Digital Entrepreneurs (C.O.D.E) that is leading the Digital Revolution as one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing Opportunities around the Globe.

They are a team of Professionals that understand Business the Challenges you face. Their Mission is to be a Crusader for companies with fewer (or limited) resources but, with Big Ideas and Vision.

eVantage360 is a Premier Leader in the Digital Arena with Revolutionary Strategies in Digital Marketing like Mobile App Development and Social Media Management and several unique strategies for small to medium sized companies. The company is also Leading the Digital Gold Pursuits with a clear understanding and strategy for CryptoCurrency Management as they share their systems on a free platform for all in the Community.

Rhonda Okamoto prides herself as a serial Entrepreneur looking for disruptive business models that use the latest digital technology to help her individual clients and small business owners brand themselves and grow their business.

She’s built a reputation as being the “go to” resource for her clients. She looks to build strategic alliances with companies in explosive growth markets, by providing services that bring cutting-edge mobile apps and cost-effective solutions to the small business market.

She is Passionate about making a significant difference in the lives of her clients and business partners by empowering them with knowledge to protect themselves and their families and to build a successful financial future.

To connect with Rhonda Okamoto : http://www.evantage360.com/rokamoto

“Rhonda Okamoto is a true professional. She is passionate about doing what’s right and is a fierce crusader for helping the small business community. We are thrilled to have her lead the expansion into the PA and NJ markets. We could not have asked for a more committed leader.” said Butch Chelliah , CEO of eVantage360.

Rhonda Okamoto is hosting the eVantage360 Launch in Plainsboro Township, NJ on March 17th, 2018 and Langhorne, PA on March 19th, 2018

NJ SUMMIT DETAILS

DATE: March 17th

TIME: 8:30am – 11:30am

LOCATION: Crowne Plaza Princeton – Conference Center

900 Scudders Mill Road

Plainsboro Township, NJ 08536

Click here for NJ Summit Details : http://bit.ly/2HYwXbb

PA SUMMIT DETAILS

DATE: MARCH 19TH

TIME: 6:00pm – 9:30pm

LOCATION : Sheraton Bucks County Hotel

400 Oxford Valley Road

Langhorne, PA 19047

Click here for PA Summit Details : http://bit.ly/2F70nWN

It’s happening fast. It’s big (the entire market is worth USD$200 billion worldwide). Early adopters have already benefited immensely… But is it too late to still make money from it?

No! In fact, the wave has only just started.

It’s simple; if anyone wanted to know HOW to profit from cryptocurrencies, this would be the event as eVantage360 is committed to sharing unbiased and objective insights into the Digital Currency space.

Topics that This Summit will cover:

– The basics of Cryptocurrency & Mining Strategies

– The Technology behind Cryptocurrency

– How to get started

– How to maximize returns in the Crypto Markets

The Keynote Speaker and Panelist is eVantage360 Founder and ” Cryptocurrency Enthusiast “, Mr. James Hardy, from Del Mar. James has been Trail Blazing Revolutionary Systems in Digital Currency and he will share his proven strategies on how to take advantage of this Digital Gold Rush!

“My passion to keep current and educate myself about wealth accumulation lead me to attend an event where 800 people had gathered to learn about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency. James Hardy was one of the speakers at this event, since that event I have made it my mission to share with others what I have learned about taking control of your financial future to accumulate and build wealth.” Said Rhonda when asked about why the desire to host these 2 cities.

For all who ever asked the question, “How and where to profit from the Cryptocurrency market?” don’t to miss the Cryptocurrency Summit.

Contact:

Rhonda Okamoto

Tel. 609-433-1442

Email: rhondaokamoto@gmail.com

Address: 20409 Yorba Linda Blvd, Ste 360, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Tel : 760.316.3600

Email: info@eVantage360.com