eVantage360 Global Launch Tour to feature Gene Mlenar, Ambassador in Phoenix, AZ

eVantage360 is a Community Of Digital Entrepreneurs (C.O.D.E) that is leading the Digital Revolution as one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing Opportunities around the Globe.

They are a team of Professionals that understand Business the Challenges you face. Their Mission is to be a Crusader for companies with fewer (or limited) resources but, with Big Ideas and Vision.

eVantage360 is a Premier Leader in the Digital Arena with Revolutionary Strategies in Digital Marketing like Mobile App Development and Social Media Management and several unique strategies for small to medium sized companies. The company is also Leading the Digital Gold Pursuits with a clear understanding and strategy for CryptoCurrency Management as they share their systems on a free platform for all in the Community.

Gene Mlenar has been leading, motivating, and building winning teams his entire career. Gene has brought that same enthusiasm to eVantage360 as he immerses into the “All Things Digital” (Marketing & Cryptocurrency) business while attracting others to join him.

Gene had a super successful 30 plus year retail career, rising up through the ranks to the position of Divisional Sales Director before retiring from retail in 2006. Since, Gene has led great teams working in real estate and now Digital Marketing.

To connect with Gene Mlenar : http://www.evantage360.com/wealth

“Gene Mlenar has been a “do-it-first” leader from the moment we started working together. We have benefited both from his Leadership and His Experience and he has helped us minimize some of the growing pains that most new companies experience. We are excited to work with him and to have him leading the expansion into Phoenix, Az.” said Butch Chelliah , CEO of eVantage360.

Gene Mlenar is hosting the Phoenix, Az eVantage360 Launch on March 12th, 2018.

SUMMIT DETAILS

DATE: March 12th

TIME: 6:00 PM – 9PM PST

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Phoenix Airport North

1515 North 44th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85008

Click here for Summit Details : http://bit.ly/2t6EQbv

It’s happening fast. It’s big (the entire market is worth USD$200 billion worldwide). Early adopters have already benefited immensely… But is it too late to still make money from it?

No! In fact, the wave has only just started.

It’s simple; if anyone wanted to know HOW to profit from cryptocurrencies, this would be the event as eVantage360 is committed to sharing unbiased and objective insights into the Digital Currency space.

Topics that This Summit will cover:

– The basics of Cryptocurrency & Mining Strategies

– The Technology behind Cryptocurrency

– How to get started

– How to maximize returns in the Crypto Markets

The Keynote Speaker and Panelist is eVantage360 Founder and ” Cryptocurrency Enthusiast “, Mr. James Hardy, from Del Mar. James has been Trail Blazing Revolutionary Systems in Digital Currency and he will share his proven strategies on how to take advantage of this Digital Gold Rush!

For all who ever asked the question, “How and where to profit from the Cryptocurrency market?” don’t to miss the Cryptocurrency Summit.

Contact:

Gene Mlenar

Tel: 602.741.3501

Email: garysopp@gmail.com

Related Links

http://bit.ly/2t6EQbv

http://www.evantage360.com/wealth

Address: 20409 Yorba Linda Blvd, Ste 360, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Tel : 760.316.3600

Email: info@eVantage360.com