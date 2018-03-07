eVantage360 Global Launch Tour to feature Gary Opp, Ambassador in Salt Lake City

eVantage360 is a Community Of Digital Entrepreneurs (C.O.D.E) that is leading the Digital Revolution as one of the fastest growing Digital Marketing Opportunities around the Globe.

They are a team of Professionals that understand Business the Challenges you face. Their Mission is to be a Crusader for companies with fewer (or limited) resources but, with Big Ideas and Vision.

eVantage360 is a Premier Leader in the Digital Arena with Revolutionary Strategies in Digital Marketing like Mobile App Development and Social Media Management and several unique strategies for small to medium sized companies. The company is also Leading the Digital Gold Pursuits with a clear understanding and strategy for CryptoCurrency Management as they share their systems on a free platform for all in the Community.

Gary Opp is a well respected estate planning specialist, and investment advisor with 23 years of experience serving individuals, families and business owners all over Nation. Gary is a third generation Californian with family roots going back to the 1800’s in Southern California.

Gary believes education is the key to successful estate, business and retirement planning. His goal is to educate and inform each of his clients to a level that is suitable for them. Knowledge is empowerment, which leads to making wise financial decisions.

To connect with Gary Opp : http://www.evantage360.com/garyopp

“Gary Opp has long been the moral compass by which we have steered the company. He is filled with Integrity and the Passion to do what is right 100% of the time. It is truly an honor to work with him and to have him leading the expansion into Salt Lake City.” said Butch Chelliah , CEO of eVantage360.

Gary Opp is hosting the Salt Lake City eVantage360 Launch on March 13th, 2018.

SUMMIT DETAILS

DATE: March 13th

TIME: 6:00 PM – 9PM PST

LOCATION: Hotel RL Salt Lake City UT

161 W 600 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

Click here for Summit Details: http://bit.ly/2oIsqkE

It’s happening fast. It’s big (the entire market is worth USD$200 billion worldwide). Early adopters have already benefited immensely… But is it too late to still make money from it?

No! In fact, the wave has only just started.

It’s simple; if anyone wanted to know HOW to profit from cryptocurrencies, this would be the event as eVantage360 is committed to sharing unbiased and objective insights into the Digital Currency space.

Topics that This Summit will cover:

– The basics of Cryptocurrency & Mining Strategies

– The Technology behind Cryptocurrency

– How to get started

– How to maximize returns in the Crypto Markets

The Keynote Speaker and Panelist is eVantage360 Founder and ” Cryptocurrency Enthusiast “, Mr. James Hardy, from Del Mar. James has been Trail Blazing Revolutionary Systems in Digital Currency and he will share his proven strategies on how to take advantage of this Digital Gold Rush!

For all who ever asked the question, “How and where to profit from the Cryptocurrency market?” don’t to miss the Cryptocurrency Summit.

Contact:

Gary Opp

Tel: 707-499-5262

Email: garysopp@gmail.com

Address: 20409 Yorba Linda Blvd, Ste 360, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Tel : 760.316.3600

Email: info@eVantage360.com