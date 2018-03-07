Display Controllers Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The display controllers market is growing rapidly across the world. The display controller demand is growing with the increasing use of display controller for various applications such as industrial controls, medical equipment, office automation, portable equipment, mobile communication devices, touch screen monitors and others. These display controller are widely used in automotive sector as automotive display controller support advanced graphics. These are available for low-end to high-end applications, car navigation, head-up displays, console displays, virtual dashboards, mobile information terminals. The display controllers are embedded with DRAM to eliminate the need for external graphics memory. In 2013, Toshiba Electronics has launched display processors for automotive industry.

The factors that drive the growth market are the increasing adoption of electronic devices by the people. The display controllers are multifunctional features, dual display resolution and others. It can metadata streams and retrieves video from the network, combining the decoded information into a single composed size for the display of embedded audio for all SDI and HD-SDI video channels being used which is appealing the market growth to the large extent.

Key Players

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.),

Fujitsu Limited (Japan),

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan),

Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Intersil Corporation (U.S.),

Grayhill Inc. (U.S),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

According to Market Research Future analysis, global display controllers market has been valued at USD 32 Billion by the end of forecast period with 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global display controllers market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and among others. In North America region, the display controllers is gaining demand in automotive, marine, defense, and other sectors. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors

