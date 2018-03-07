Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights

The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for critical infrastructure protection across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The global critical infrastructure protection market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the critical infrastructure protection market in North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American critical infrastructure protection market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Raytheon Company in this region. Due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of cloud-based technologies and services in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the global critical infrastructure protection market.

In the global critical infrastructure protection market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing technologies and increasing deployment of businesses over cloud across different countries in the region.

The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to reach USD 220 billion at a CAGR of over 15% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segmentation:

The global critical infrastructure protection market is segmented on the basis of technology, service, and vertical. The service segment is classified as consulting services, managed services, risk management services, and maintenance and support services. However, the managed services are expected to hold the largest market share of the critical infrastructure protection market. Critical infrastructure protections offer various benefits to the businesses at low costs owing to the increasing deployment of the cloud-based services.

Some of the prominent players in the global critical infrastructure protection market: BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls International PLC (Republic of Ireland), Thales Group (France), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), OptaSense (UK), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (U.S.) and Symantec Corporation (U.S.).

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for mobile application development platforms across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of the market share both in terms of revenue as well as the adoption of mobile applications.

