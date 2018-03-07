Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Segment by Application and Types, Share, Opportunities and Forecast 2018 to 2022

QYResearchGroups.com has announced the addition of the “Global Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Market Professional Survey Report 2018″ report to their offering.

This report studies Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Aleris

Arconic

Constellium

Hexcel

Solvay

TORAY INDUSTRIES

VSMPO (VSMPO-AVISMA)

ATI

Harris

HITCO Carbon Composites

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aluminum alloys

Titanium alloys

Composites

Steel alloys

By Application, the market can be split into

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional aircraft

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.1.1 Definition of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.1.2 Specifications of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.2 Classification of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.2.1 Aluminum alloys

1.2.2 Titanium alloys

1.2.3 Composites

1.2.4 Steel alloys

1.3 Applications of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

1.3.1 Narrow-body aircraft

1.3.2 Wide-body aircraft

1.3.3 Regional aircraft

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

…

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials

8.1 Aleris

8.1.1 Company Profile

8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.1.2.1 Product A

8.1.2.2 Product B

8.1.3 Aleris 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.1.4 Aleris 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.2 Arconic

8.2.1 Company Profile

8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.2.2.1 Product A

8.2.2.2 Product B

8.2.3 Arconic 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.2.4 Arconic 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.3 Constellium

8.3.1 Company Profile

8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.3.2.1 Product A

8.3.2.2 Product B

8.3.3 Constellium 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.3.4 Constellium 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.4 Hexcel

8.4.1 Company Profile

8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.4.2.1 Product A

8.4.2.2 Product B

8.4.3 Hexcel 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.4.4 Hexcel 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.5 Solvay

8.5.1 Company Profile

8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.5.2.1 Product A

8.5.2.2 Product B

8.5.3 Solvay 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.5.4 Solvay 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.6 TORAY INDUSTRIES

8.6.1 Company Profile

8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.6.2.1 Product A

8.6.2.2 Product B

8.6.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.6.4 TORAY INDUSTRIES 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.7 VSMPO (VSMPO-AVISMA)

8.7.1 Company Profile

8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.7.2.1 Product A

8.7.2.2 Product B

8.7.3 VSMPO (VSMPO-AVISMA) 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.7.4 VSMPO (VSMPO-AVISMA) 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.8 ATI

8.8.1 Company Profile

8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.8.2.1 Product A

8.8.2.2 Product B

8.8.3 ATI 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.8.4 ATI 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.9 Harris

8.9.1 Company Profile

8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.9.2.1 Product A

8.9.2.2 Product B

8.9.3 Harris 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.9.4 Harris 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

8.10 HITCO Carbon Composites

8.10.1 Company Profile

8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

8.10.2.1 Product A

8.10.2.2 Product B

8.10.3 HITCO Carbon Composites 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis

8.10.4 HITCO Carbon Composites 2016 Commercial Aircraft Airframe Materials Business Region Distribution Analysis

…

