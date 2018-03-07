Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

The latest report on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market by Products (Application Controllers, Application Gateways, Application Security Solutions), by End-Users (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Telecommunications Service Providers), by Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Consumer Goods, Government, and others) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Building Integrated Photovoltaics such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

Get a Sample Request

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/16

Furthermore, lack of expertise in designing and installing building integrated photovoltaics is also a major drawback for the growth of this industry. In addition, no standard units available for measurement of units of energy for phtovoltaics are restraining the growth of the market. Growing trends of building integrated photovoltaics manufacturers collaborating with construction companies are creating new opportunities for the market. In addition, advancement in the field of photvoltaics cells with new cell generation technologies are further creating new opportunities for existing and new players in this market.

Segments Covered:

Building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of products which primarily include: roofing, BIPV cladding, BIPV glazing, BIPV shading, BIPV glass, wall integrated and Windows among others. BIPV roofing is further segmented into Tiles, laminates, metal seam and shingles. Further BIPV market is segmented based on technology which includes thin film PV and crystalline silicon. Thin film PV is further segmented into copper indium gallium selendie (CIGS)/copper indium diselenide (CIS), amorphous silicon and cadmium telluride among others. BIPV market segmented based on application includes commercial buildings, residential buildings and industrial buildings among others.

Make an Enquiry

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/16

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The market is segmented on basis of geographic regions into 4 segments including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). Europe is among the largest market share for BIPV mainly accelerated by demands from Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Furthermore, new entrants and financial incentives provided by the government are aiding the growth of BIPV in European market. North America followed Asia Pacific due to growing demand for BIPV modules and implementation of zero emission building policies in U.S driving the growth of the North American market.

Company Profiles

First Solar Inc.

Onyx Solar Group LLC.

Sharp Solar

Sapa Soar

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc

Centrosolar Group AG

Ertex-solartechnik Gmbh

Ecotemis

Heliatek Gmbh

Power Film Inc

Click the Below Full Report Link

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/building_integrated_photovoltaics_bipv_market

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global building integrated photovoltaics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of building integrated photovoltaics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the building integrated photovoltaics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the building integrated photovoltaics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.