Botanical Extracts Market is in focus Health and Wellness Awareness in People is primary reason.

Awareness about Health and Wellness in People Worldwide Increasing the Demand and Booming Botanical Extracts Market. Addressing High Uses Of Botanical Extracts In Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, And Nutraceutical Industry, High Amount Of Essential Oils Extraction Is One of The Factor Pushing This Market.

Market Definition:

Botanical extracts are natural extracts which are prepared from the plant source which primarily includes herbs, fruits, flowers, leaves, spices and others. Botanical extracts are rich in essential oils and other natural ingredients such as phenols, terpenoids, resins and others which are used in preparation of food, beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals and other food products owing to its therapeutic property. For example, green tea leaves are used for beverage and medicinal purpose owing to their high polyphenolic content along with properties like antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-inflammation. Commonly available botanical extracts are in the form of powder, liquids, and others.

Market Scenario:

Rising consumer awareness about health and wellness products and inclination towards the natural healthcare products has intensified the use of botanical extracts in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industry owing to the therapeutic benefits associated with their consumption. Moreover, increased preference for natural ingredients in food & beverage products has surged the demand for Botanical Extracts Market globally.

Furthermore, increasing demand for natural ingredients in medicinal formulation used for treating various diseases and infections such as common cold, and for improving cognitive health among others is likely to increase the global botanical extracts market over the review period. Also, botanical extracts used in medicinal formulation have a longer shelf-life which has uplifted the demand for therapeutic products in pharmaceutical industry. However, limited availability of herbs, spices and other natural products used in food, beverages, and pharmaceutical industry is likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Intended Audience

• Botanical extracts manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Food and beverage industry

• Animal feed industry

• Retailers and wholesaler

• E-commerce industry

• Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

• Botanical extracts have a massive opportunity in the global functional foods market

• Regulatory authorities such as the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) has approved the use of botanical extracts in formulation of food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and nutraceuticals products.

Segments

Botanical extracts are segmented on the basis of source, which includes herbs, fruits, flowers, leaves, spices, and others. Among all, spices hold the major market share followed by leaves. Spice extracts have shown a high growth owing to changing lifestyle and the tendency of exploring new foods. The most common spices used in food preparations include pepper, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin, fennel, and coriander.

On the basis of the extract form, the botanical extracts market is segmented into powder, liquid and others. Among both, powdered form is dominating in the market. The foremost reason for the growth of powdered botanical extracts is its wide range product applicability which primarily includes dairy, meat and bakery products owing to its aroma and taste characteristics. Furthermore, powdered botanical extracts have a higher shelf life which is considered to be the key driving factor for this segment to grow.

On the basis of application, botanical extracts market is segmented into food, beverages, FMCG non-foods and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and others. High use of botanical extracts in the food preparation is dominating the food segment owing to high use of botanical extracts in bakery & confectionary products and salad dressing. However, high demand for botanical extracts in beverages such as carbonated drinks, juices and other beverages is anticipated to uplift the global botanical extracts market in the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global botanical extracts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the botanical extracts market followed by Europe. The U.S. registered for a higher consumption of botanical extracts owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming natural products. Additionally, consumption natural and healthy products with enhanced essence in food & beverages is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, increasing demand for organic and green label convenience foods products in European countries like the U.K., Germany and France are likely to boost the growth of the botanical extracts market during the assessment period. Also, Europe accounts for a higher consumption of chilly and pepper as a key ingredient in various food preparation. Furthermore, the ongoing R&D activities in the extraction process of botanical extracts is likely to raise the growth of the botanical extracts market.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global botanical extracts market: Blue Sky Botanics Ltd. (U.K.), Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.), Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel), Prinova Group LLC. (U.S.), Synergy Flavors, Inc. (U.S.), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), BI Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.)

The report for global botanical extracts market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the various segments and regions of the market.

