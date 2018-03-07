Body Fat Measurement Market to Raise at a CAGR 8.35% by 2022

The latest trending report published by Crystal Market Research titled, Body Fat Measurement Market, approximates that the Body Fat Measurement market size is estimated to flourish at a significant CAGR in the future, and this is attributed to the escalation in need for this product across the globe along with novel innovations in the market.

The Body Fat Measurement Market was worth USD 0.31 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.70 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the forecast period.

Report Overview:

The report Body Fat Measurement Market renders a wide-ranging analysis of the said market in terms of product, regional, application and end user segmentation. The report comprises of the present market size of this industry. Also, the potential outlooks and current market summary of this segment has been thoroughly analyzed in this report. Moreover, chief market players of the Body Fat Measurement are studied on various factors like product portfolio, company profile, sales analysis, revenue generation through the forecast period.

The general body fat measurement market is constituted of a few unique strategies for the analysis of body fat and body composition. The most used of those procedures incorporate ADP, skinfold caliper, HwD, BIA, and DEXA. Some comparatively less used systems incorporated into the others fragments are infrared interactance, body synthesis investigation utilizing MRI and CT scans. In 2013, the bio-impedance analyzers represented the biggest share of the market. It is additionally anticipated that that due would the mechanical improvements happening in the BIA machines, they will encounter constant growth at a lucrative rate all through the conjecture time frame. Bio impedance analyzers function by measuring the time taken for small electric currents to go through the human body which are passed by making the use of at least two terminals and sensors and have shown high congruency in the outcome with that of HwD and ADP testing.

Regional Outlook:

Key regions evaluated for the body fat measurement market are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW. In 2013 North America represented the biggest share of the income. This huge share can be represented by the existence of a sizeable base of populace managing metabolism-related issues and obesity. It is normal that with the technologically enhanced healthcare services available in the locale, North America will keep on dominating the worldwide muscle to body fat measurement market throughout the following years. Nonetheless, attributable to the way that the Asia-Pacific area is home to huge BIA device makers, it is anticipated that the region will encounter development at the speediest rate all through the estimate time frame. The existence of an inexorably healthcare keen populace base in the rising economies of China and India is additionally anticipated that would serve this market as a high effect rendering driver.

Prominent Players:

The Prominent players in the market are Jawon Medical Co Ltd, COSMED, Tanita Corporation, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hologic, OMRON, Exertech, Diagnostic Medical Systems SA and Beurer.

Report’s Magnitude:

This report contains Segment wise in-depth analysis in terms several above-mentioned segments along with market size forecasts and approximations to observe significant areas of industry growth in detail. Additionally, an executive summary, summarizing the entire report in such a way that decision-making team can speedily become familiar with background information, summarizing analysis and main conclusions.

