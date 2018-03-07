Best Home Appliance Utah Provides Quality In-House Refrigerator Repairs

[SALT LAKE CITY, 3/07/2018] – Residents within Salt Lake Valley can breathe a sigh of relief because Best Home Appliance Utah now provides in-house refrigerator repairs.

A refrigerator is one of the biggest energy consumers among all household appliances. In 2014, the Department of Energy found that in most households, only air conditioning units consumed more power than refrigerators.

Repair or Replace

Broken refrigerators work harder to maintain a certain temperature in the midst of its malfunctioning parts. Hence, it consumes more electricity. But the problem does not end there. A fridge that cannot maintain the right temperature can also cause food spoilage. Thus, food wastes add to the wastage, on top of the energy waste and high electric bill.

When bills go up because of faulty appliances, people face the dilemma of repairing theunit or replacing it. The experts at Best Home Appliance Utah say that if people want a new model, then a replacement is fine. However, if people are not up for new models or want to save some money, then repairs might be a better option. According to the company, consumers can save up to 50% of the total cost of a new unit if they opt for repairs.

Skipping DIY

Preventive measures such as vacuuming condenser coils can be taken to avoid wrecking the refrigerator early on. Replacing the refrigerator light bulb is simple enough for owners to do themselves. However, if the damage is more complicated than that, the company advises to skip DIY and call the pros instead.

The Best Home Appliance Utah team is quick to diagnose issues with refrigerators. Their technicians explain the process and situation, so clients can make the best decision possible.

Their expert advice is to get a repair as soon as possible. But to make it more convenient, customers can set appointments as to when in-house repairs will take place.

